Chairperson BISP Visits Benazir Nashonuma Centre

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2024 | 07:08 PM

Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid on Wednesday visited the BISP's Benazir Nashonuma Centre at Pir Ilahi Bux Colony here

Speaking about the objective of her visit, she said that the purpose is to inspect the standard of the facilities and services being provided at the Center.

She also lauded the Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho and said the contribution of Dr. Azra in the health sector is outstanding.

She said that growth stunting is a serious challenge and if is not addressed in the two years, it become irreversible and that is the reason behind launching of Benazir Nashonuma program under the BISP.

Our beneficiaries under this program are being provided cash as well as food supplement to improve health of mothers and children, she added.

Senator Rubina Khalid said that around 9.3 million current beneficiaries of the BISP are expected to cross 10 million by the 2025. The BISP was the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to help the people below the poverty line. This program provides assistance to the women and also helps them get identity, she added.

She said that the process of registration under the BISP is continuing and a large number of women are being registered under it.

She said that we also moving toward skill development program and the children of our beneficiaries would also be provided skills training to help them get employment.

Senator Rubina Khalid said that Benazir Nashonuma Centre meant to address the issues of stunting growth of children which helps the woman throughout pregnancy period and up-to two years of age of the child.

She said that awareness activities about the Benazir Nashonuma Centre are also being conducted.

She told a questioner that around 38 Benazir Nashonuma Centres are operational in Karachi and 140 across Sindh.

Senator Rubina Khalid said that we are going to increase the cash transfer under the BISP from Rs 10500 to 13500 from the 2025. Likewise the Taleemi Wazaif would also be revised, she added.

The meetings were also held with the State Bank of Pakistan to end human intervention from the cash transfer process under the BISP, so that the beneficiaries be paid cash with respect directly in their accounts she added.

Earlier, the Chairperson BISP visited different sections of the BISP's Benazir Nashonuma Centre at Pir Ilahi Bux Colony here.

