Chairperson BISP visits Chakwal and Talagang, directs enhanced support for beneficiaries

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Monday visited the BISP District Office in Chakwal and the Tehsil Office in Talagang to review ongoing operations and directly engage with program beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Monday visited the BISP District Office in Chakwal and the Tehsil Office in Talagang to review ongoing operations and directly engage with program beneficiaries.

During her visit, Senator Rubina Khalid interacted with deserving women present for surveys and stipend disbursements, attentively listening to their concerns and inspecting the facilities provided.

She instructed the BISP staff to treat all women with utmost respect and dignity, emphasizing that the BISP survey is completely free of charge.

Addressing the women, Senator Rubina Khalid advised them to register an actively used mobile number during enrollment and to avoid unnecessary repeated visits for the survey.

She stressed the importance of counting the full stipend amount received, demanding a computerized receipt, and immediately reporting any deductions, warning that strict action would be taken against violators.

BISP Zonal Director, Iftikhar Ahmad briefed the Chairperson on the number of beneficiaries across Chakwal’s tehsils and other administrative matters.

In response, Senator Khalid proposed establishing mobile payment camps and opening bank accounts for beneficiaries in remote areas to facilitate easier access to services.

Reviewing the registration process, she instructed survey teams to ensure accurate household data entry, with special priority given to elderly and pregnant women.

She reaffirmed that BISP is dedicated purely to the welfare of the poor and that women must receive their full payments without deductions.

Earlier, addressing public representatives at the residence of PPP Chakwal General Secretary Raja Mazhar Hussain, Senator Rubina Khalid reiterated that BISP, a vision of the late Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, remains a sacred institution.

She affirmed that, following the directives of the President of Pakistan, the Prime Minister, and Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, no compromise would be tolerated regarding complaints of mistreatment or deductions.

Highlighting the scope of the program, she noted that BISP is currently benefiting 10 million families nationwide.

Under the Benazir Hunarmand Program, efforts are also underway to provide skill training to deserving women, empowering them to access employment opportunities in growing global labor markets.

Senator Rubina Khalid clarified that re-surveys cannot be conducted before two years; however, beneficiaries who have completed three years of aid must undergo a fresh survey.

She reminded women that official BISP communications are only sent through the 8171 service and urged them not to visit payment centers unless they receive an official message.

She emphasized the importance of registering an active mobile number to ensure seamless communication with BISP.