UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairperson BISP Visits DHQ Hospital Pishin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 09:29 PM

Chairperson BISP visits DHQ Hospital Pishin

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Dr. Sania Nishtar on Monday said provision of fundamental health facilities was the government's top priority and in this regard, the federal government was paying special attention to ensure healthcare asininities to common people in the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Dr. Sania Nishtar on Monday said provision of fundamental health facilities was the government's top priority and in this regard, the Federal government was paying special attention to ensure healthcare asininities to common people in the country.

She shared these views while visiting Pishin District Headquarter Hospital where she inspected different sectors of DHO including emergency ward, children ward and Out Patient Department (OPD).

She also met with patients under treatment and asked about their health and provision of healthcare facilities in the hospital.

Dr. Sania Nishtar said that federal and provincial governments were taking measures to bring reformation in hospitals to ensure healthcare amenities to the needy people in respective hospitals.

Deputy Commissioner Pishin Aurangzaib Badeni was also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the Chairperson BISP was also briefed about the function of the hospital, provision of treatment facilities and its requirements.

Related Topics

Pishin Government Top

Recent Stories

DEWA, Unilever to come together to reduce Dubai’ ..

2 hours ago

Manchester City: 11 years of footballing glory

2 hours ago

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and industry critical ..

2 minutes ago

Over 30 trapped as boat catches fire off Californi ..

2 minutes ago

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry elections ..

2 minutes ago

NAB Lahore recovered Rs 5.60bln from Oct 2017 to A ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.