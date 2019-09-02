Chairperson BISP visits DHQ Hospital Pishin

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Dr. Sania Nishtar on Monday said provision of fundamental health facilities was the government's top priority and in this regard, the federal government was paying special attention to ensure healthcare asininities to common people in the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Dr. Sania Nishtar on Monday said provision of fundamental health facilities was the government 's top priority and in this regard, the Federal government was paying special attention to ensure healthcare asininities to common people in the country.

She shared these views while visiting Pishin District Headquarter Hospital where she inspected different sectors of DHO including emergency ward, children ward and Out Patient Department (OPD).

She also met with patients under treatment and asked about their health and provision of healthcare facilities in the hospital.

Dr. Sania Nishtar said that federal and provincial governments were taking measures to bring reformation in hospitals to ensure healthcare amenities to the needy people in respective hospitals.

Deputy Commissioner Pishin Aurangzaib Badeni was also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the Chairperson BISP was also briefed about the function of the hospital, provision of treatment facilities and its requirements.