Chairperson BISP visits Payment Camp in Peshawar, urges respectful treatment, zero tolerance for deductions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, visited the Azam Park Sheikhabad Payment Campsite in Peshawar Wednesday to inspect the arrangements for disbursing quarterly Kafaalat stipends to deserving women

During her visit, Senator Rubina Khalid reviewed the on-ground facilities and directed staff to ensure a dignified and respectful environment for elderly and underprivileged women.

She emphasized the importance of cleanliness at the site and instructed that clean drinking water must be made available to all beneficiaries.

Addressing the women present, Senator Rubina Khalid clarified that the BISP survey process is entirely free and that there is no survey form or fee involved. She stressed that once a survey is completed, it cannot be repeated for at least two years, advising beneficiaries not to revisit the site unnecessarily for survey purposes.

She also urged women to register their active mobile numbers during the survey process and to avoid changing their registered numbers, as these are crucial for communication and future payments.

The BISP Chairperson reminded recipients to receive the full stipend amount and ensure they are provided a receipt from the bank representative. “Any deduction from the stipend is strictly prohibited,” she stated, warning that strict action would be taken against those found guilty of unauthorized cuts.

Senator Rubina Khalid encouraged beneficiaries to immediately report any deductions or misconduct by calling the BISP helpline at 0800-26477 or by visiting the nearest BISP office.

“BISP is committed to transparency and dignity in service delivery. We will not tolerate any exploitation of our beneficiaries,” she concluded.

