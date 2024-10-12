Open Menu

Chairperson BISP Visits Payment Campsite In Faisalabad To Address Beneficiaries’ Concerns

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Chairperson BISP visits Payment Campsite in Faisalabad to address beneficiaries’ concerns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, visited the BISP Dynamic Registry Center and Payment Camp Site in Faisalabad to address the concerns of beneficiaries.

During her visit, she addressed the women who had come for registration and collection of payments, reiterating that BISP does not charge any survey fee, said a news release received here.

She emphasized that 8171 is the only official BISP number through which messages are sent to eligible women, and any message from a different number should be considered fraudulent.

For complaints related to deductions or corruption, beneficiaries should contact the BISP Helpline at 0800-26477.

Senator Rubina Khalid stated, "The purpose of my visit to Faisalabad is to understand the issues faced by eligible women."

During her visit, she met with the women, listened to their concerns, and issued instructions to BISP staff for the immediate resolution of these issues.

The women expressed their gratitude to Senator Rubina Khalid for addressing their concerns and taking prompt action.

Related Topics

Corruption Resolution Faisalabad Visit Women From

Recent Stories

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

6 hours ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

12 hours ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

21 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

1 day ago
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

1 day ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

1 day ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

1 day ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

1 day ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

1 day ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan