Chairperson BISP visits Payment Campsite in Faisalabad to address beneficiaries’ concerns

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, visited the BISP Dynamic Registry Center and Payment Camp Site in Faisalabad to address the concerns of beneficiaries.
During her visit, she addressed the women who had come for registration and collection of payments, reiterating that BISP does not charge any survey fee, said a news release received here.
She emphasized that 8171 is the only official BISP number through which messages are sent to eligible women, and any message from a different number should be considered fraudulent.
For complaints related to deductions or corruption, beneficiaries should contact the BISP Helpline at 0800-26477.
Senator Rubina Khalid stated, "The purpose of my visit to Faisalabad is to understand the issues faced by eligible women."
During her visit, she met with the women, listened to their concerns, and issued instructions to BISP staff for the immediate resolution of these issues.
The women expressed their gratitude to Senator Rubina Khalid for addressing their concerns and taking prompt action.
