Chairperson BISP Visits Payment Campsites In Sindh To Check Facilities
Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 11:17 PM
Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rubina Khalid made significant visits to the Benazir Income Support Programme payment campsites in Bachal Shah, Sukkur, and Babarloe, Khairpur on Monday
The purpose of these visits was to personally monitor the payment disbursement process and to inspect the arrangements and facilities provided for women beneficiaries receiving their Kafaalat and Taleemi Wazaif stipends, said a news release.
During her visit, Rubina Khalid interacted with the women beneficiaries, listened to their concerns, and personally guided the needy and elderly women in receiving their cash amounts. Recognizing the need for efficiency, she directed the officials to increase the number of Point of Sale (POS) agents at the campsites to reduce the waiting time for the beneficiaries.
Following her inspections, Chairperson Rubina Khalid addressed the media, emphasizing the commitment to transparency in the disbursement process as directed by President Asif Ali Zardari.
"We have established these payment campsites to ensure transparency in the mechanism of payment disbursement," she stated. "We are heading towards a better payment mechanism and soon we will be able to open bank accounts for these beneficiaries for direct payments, minimizing human involvement.
She also highlighted the importance of skill development and technical education for BISP beneficiaries to help them overcome poverty. She mentioned ongoing collaborations with institutions like the Pakistan Overseas Foundation and NAVTTC to achieve this goal.
Furthermore, she stressed the need for the media to create awareness among beneficiaries that only women who receive a message from the BISP official number 8171 should visit the campsites to collect their stipend.
She also advised all women to ensure they receive their full amount of Rs. 10500/- along with the bank receipt.
In her directives to bank representatives and BISP staff, she emphasized the importance of transparency and maintaining the dignity of women during the payment process. "There will be no compromise on misbehavior or any kind of such complaint. This institution is linked with the sacred name of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto," she firmly announced.
Director General Sindh, Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh, along with other officers of BISP, also accompanied Rubina Khalid throughout the visit to payment campsites of BISP in Sukkur and Khairpur.
Later, Rubina Khalid visited the mausoleum of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Mohterma Nusrat Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, laid floral wreath and recited Fateha.
