Chairperson CM Inspection & Monitoring Directorate Visits THQ Hospital Murree
Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2024 | 08:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Chairperson Chief Minister Directorate Inspection and Monitoring Brigadier (Rtd) Babar Alauddin, SI(M) made a detailed visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Murree.
He visited various departments of the hospital and reviewed the health facilities provided in the hospital.
He made a detailed review of the attendance of the staff, record of supply of medicines, awareness regarding the expiry of medicines and their use, cleanliness situation and other issues. He also inquired from the patients and their relatives regarding the quality of health facilities provided in THQ Hospital and the attitude of the medical staff.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson Chief Minister Brig (Rtd) Babar said that efforts were being made to ensure the provision of quality health facilities. No negligence in providing quality health facilities would be tolerated. Supply of medicines was being ensured from the medical store.
He said that people from all over the district visit THQ Hospital from difficult hilly areas for treatment. "Orders have been given to further improve the sanitation situation", he said.
Recent Stories
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six illegal arms holders arrested in major crackdown14 seconds ago
-
More e-Khidmat centres to be set up: PA deputy speaker20 seconds ago
-
Police sweep multiple areas in major search operation23 seconds ago
-
CM KP inaugurates Chief Minister’s Policy Office26 seconds ago
-
Channar visits Bahawalpur Development Authority office30 seconds ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 6mln more from 220 defaulters33 seconds ago
-
Constitutional Bill in line with COD endorsed by all political parties including PTI: Dar10 minutes ago
-
Kashmir's hidden casualties: women bear brunt of decades-long conflict20 minutes ago
-
Asphalt work on Walton Road to complete till Sept 3020 minutes ago
-
IMO SG pays visit to Gadani Ship breaking yards, shows satisfaction on adherence to Int'l Protocols20 minutes ago
-
Security plan for Eid Milad finalised21 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 456 power pilferers in 24 hours21 minutes ago