Chairperson CM Inspection & Monitoring Directorate Visits THQ Hospital Murree

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2024 | 08:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Chairperson Chief Minister Directorate Inspection and Monitoring Brigadier (Rtd) Babar Alauddin, SI(M) made a detailed visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Murree.

He visited various departments of the hospital and reviewed the health facilities provided in the hospital.

He made a detailed review of the attendance of the staff, record of supply of medicines, awareness regarding the expiry of medicines and their use, cleanliness situation and other issues. He also inquired from the patients and their relatives regarding the quality of health facilities provided in THQ Hospital and the attitude of the medical staff.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson Chief Minister Brig (Rtd) Babar said that efforts were being made to ensure the provision of quality health facilities. No negligence in providing quality health facilities would be tolerated. Supply of medicines was being ensured from the medical store.

He said that people from all over the district visit THQ Hospital from difficult hilly areas for treatment. "Orders have been given to further improve the sanitation situation", he said.

