Chairperson CM Inspection team holds open court in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Chairperson Chief Minister Punjab Inspection, Surveillance & Monitoring Directorate Brigadier (retd) Babar Alauddin, held an open court (Khuli Kutchehri) at the District Council, here on Thursday.

He listened to grievances related to various government departments, including police, revenue, NADRA, irrigation, public health, social welfare, Sui Gas, MEPCO, Punjab food Authority, municipal committees, and financial aid requests. A total of 140 applications were submitted by citizens.

The open court was attended by Deputy Commissioner Lodhran, Dr. Lubna Nazir, District Police Officer Kamran Mumtaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syed Waseem Hassan, and senior officials from all relevant departments.

Addressing the gathering, Brigadier (R) Babar Alauddin emphasized that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was committed to public welfare and is taking concrete steps to address citizens' concerns.

He further revealed that 70 percent of the complaints received were related to the revenue department. He assured attendees that a proper record of all applications was maintained and a follow-up mechanism is in place to track the progress of each complaint.

Citizens attending the open court expressed their gratitude and appreciated the initiative, acknowledging the government’s proactive approach in resolving public issues.