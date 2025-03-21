Open Menu

Chairperson CM Punjab Inspection Directorate Visits BHU In Gujrat Village

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 08:30 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The chairperson of Chief Minister Punjab Inspection, Surveillance, and Monitoring Directorate Brigadier (retd) Babar Alauddin (Sitara-e-Imtiaz Military), visited the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Chak Saada, Gujrat, to review the ongoing renovation and improvement work worth Rs. 22 million.

During the visit, he was briefed on the upgradation of the BHU, infrastructure improvements, enhancement of medical facilities, and installation of modern equipment.

Officials informed him that the project includes renovation of the building, upgrading medical equipment, establishing a modern laboratory, and ensuring an adequate supply of medicines.Inspecting the ongoing work, Babar Alauddin directed authorities to complete the project on time while maintaining high construction standards.

He said that, as per the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, improving Primary healthcare centers is a top priority to provide quality and timely medical services to the public.

He also met with the medical staff, stressing that negligence in patient care would not be tolerated. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to utilizing all available resources for reforms and infrastructure improvements in the healthcare sector.

On the same day, Babar Alauddin also visited the Al-Mustafa Trust Medical & Physiotherapy Center in Chak Saada, where he inspected various departments and reviewed healthcare services.To mark World Forest Day, he participated in a tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling. He highlighted the importance of afforestation for environmental improvement and urged the public to plant more trees to combat pollution.

