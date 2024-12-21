- Home
Chairperson CM Punjab Surveillance Directorate Directs Authorities To Facilitate Citizens At Licensing Branch
Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2024 | 01:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Chairperson Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Surveillance Directorate, Brig (R) Babar Alauddin during a visit to Traffic Headquarters Race Course directed the authorities to facilitate the citizens at driving Licensing One Window Operation Center.
According to a CTP spokesman, City Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima briefed the chairperson during the visit on the performance of City Traffic Police.
The Chairperson, along with CTO Rawalpindi, visited Licensing One Window Operation Center, Traffic Headquarters Mess, and other branches.
The Chairperson appreciated efforts of the CTO Rawalpindi during the visit to One Window Licensing branch and Traffic Mess.
The Chairperson also visited Shahbaz Sharif Park Licensing facility and inspected working of the center.
Brig. ® Babar Alauddin expressed satisfaction over the services and initiatives taken by the CTO Rawalpindi to facilitate the citizens.
