Chairperson, CMSMD Briefed About Law, Order Situation In City

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 12:20 PM

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Chairperson, Chief Minister Surveillance and Monitoring Directorate (CMSMD), Brig (retd) Babar Alauddin (Sitara-e-Imtiaz Military) has visited City Police Station and got briefing about law and order situation.

The SHO gave detailed briefing about law and order situation in the city.

The chairperson directed the police officials to ensure security of the people on priority and respect the accused right in the police station.

