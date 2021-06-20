Chairperson CPB lays foundation stone of Mandra institute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairperson Child Protection Bureau (CPB) Sara Ahmed here on Sunday laid foundation stone of Child Protection Institute, Mandra.

Addressing the participants of the ceremony, she informed that the foundation stone of state of the art institute has been laid on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. The project would be completed at a cost of Rs 240 million and all out efforts would be made to complete the project within stipulated time frame, she added.

The institute would be state of the art with a capacity to accommodate 200 destitute children and a school building, she added.

The sufferings of children who are victims of violence and oppression cannot be described in words, Sarah Ahmed said adding, the Punjab government is making efforts to provide them relief.

"We will make efforts to further tighten the laws to prevent violence against children," Sara Ahmed added.

"We are paying Rs 400,000 rent for the building in which Child Protection Bureau is being run having capacity to accommodate only 50 children in Rawalpindi," she said.

She informed that the Child Protection Bureau's building in Mandra would have separate hostels for male and female children and the project would be completed by 2023.

The Chairperson said that the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau has focused to provide quality education to the destitute and neglected children. For this purpose Child Protection Schools have been established to provide basic education to these children, she added.

The rescued children residing at Child Protection Institute are enrolled in the Child Protection Schools. Apart from the traditional school education, Child Protection and Welfare Bureau has laid focus on providing religious education to these children as well, she said.