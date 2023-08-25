Open Menu

Chairperson CPWB Meets IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2023 | 08:49 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Sarah Ahmad had a meeting with IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, at the Central Police Office here on Friday.

During the meeting, they discussed joint measures for the protection of children engaged in begging, employed as domestic labor and street children.

The IG Punjab appreciated the performance of the Child Protection Bureau for its best work for the protection of children.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that offices of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau should be interconnected with Tahaffuz Marakaz across all districts, including Lahore, to provide assistance and protection to as many children as possible. He also emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation and coordination between Punjab Police and the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau. In collaboration with the Child Protection Bureau, joint measures for the protection of children should be expedited, he added.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the Punjab Police should also play its role in meeting the children that are rescued by the Child Protection Bureau with their parents.

He said that the children who are being used by the beggar mafia should be rescued and enrolled in schools, and action should be taken without discrimination against the mafia, contractors, and parents involved in this heinous crime. He also mentioned that initiatives for the social protection of children working in homes will be expedited.

Dr. Usman Anwar further mentioned that 134 children from the Data Darbar Tahaffuz Markaz have been handed over to the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau. Similarly, a Tahaffuz Markaz is also being established near Lorry Adda in Lahore.

Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, Sarah Ahmed, added that the teams of the Child Protection Bureau will provide training to police staff regarding handling of children and will continue public awareness campaigns and intelligence-based operations to end child labor.

At the end of the meeting, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar presented a souvenir to Chairperson Sarah Ahmed. Present at the meeting were DIG IT, Establishment-I AIG Admin, SSP Elite Police Force, and other officers.

More Stories From Pakistan