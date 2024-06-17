Chairperson CPWB message on Eid ul Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Chairperson Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB),Sarah Ahmad wishes everyone Eid-ul-Azha on behalf of the CPWB entire team here on Monday.

CPWB said that we pray that our annual practice of sacrificing in the name of Allah was accepted and your generous contributions to the poor and needy are well rewarded in the hereafter.

Chairperson Sara Ahmed said It was great to celebrate Eid day with the children at the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau.