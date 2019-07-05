UrduPoint.com
Chairperson Defence Of Human Rights Calls On DG ISPR

Fri 05th July 2019

Chairperson Defence of Human Rights Amina Masood Janjua Friday called on Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor

According to ISPR the issue of missing persons was discussed in the meeting.

The DG ISPR said during the past few years Pakistan faced difficult situation and then it successfully came out of that. He said the government in collaboration with security institutions was trying to take the issue of missing persons to its logical conclusion.

He said a special cell had been constituted as per directions of Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa to solve the issue of missing persons.

He said Judicial Commission was also constituted on the issue of missing persons and many developments had been in this regard, adding that their number was quite low now as compared to initial figures.

"Our hearts go with them (families of the missing persons) as how we can lessen their difficulties. We want to take them to the point from where they can start a normal life again," he added.

Amina Masood Janjua acknowledged efforts by the government and security forces. She said Pakistan had sacrificed 80,000 lives for peace. She said the platform of Defence of Human Rights would not be allowed to be used by anti-state forces.

She said the issue of missing persons would be resolved while reposing full trust in country's institutions. "I am really thankful that work on the issue is already in progress and a committee has be formed for that purpose," she added.

