Open Menu

Chairperson HR Sindh Iqbal Ahmed Detho Injured In Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Chairperson HR Sindh Iqbal Ahmed Detho injured in accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Chairperson Human Rights Sindh, Iqbal Ahmed Detho was seriously injured when his car met an accident near Nawabshah on Wednesday.

The chairperson was coming to Nawabshah to attend a seminar organized on the Hindu Marriage Act and was also scheduled to visit the District Jail Women and Child Protection Cell, Darul Aman, and other departments as well.

He was also scheduled to visit Sanghar District Jail and different temples and to attend an open katchehry also.

Earlier, the chairperson met with an accident when his car reached Bakhar Jamali. He was immediately shifted to Peoples Medical Hospital where his fractured leg was plastered. Doctors have declared the health of the chairperson satisfactory. Officials of the police department and district administration arrived at the hospital and visited the chairperson.

Related Topics

Sindh Accident Injured Police Jail Marriage Visit Car Nawabshah Sanghar Women

Recent Stories

HKSTP CEO reveals plans to expand operations to co ..

HKSTP CEO reveals plans to expand operations to cover UAE, Middle East

12 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran bilateral trade, culture will create revo ..

Pak-Iran bilateral trade, culture will create revolutionary changes in the regio ..

12 minutes ago
 Terrorists & affiliates to be hunted down till the ..

Terrorists & affiliates to be hunted down till their surrender to State: COAS

28 minutes ago
 08 nabbed for carrying illegal arms

08 nabbed for carrying illegal arms

29 minutes ago
 DC visits flood affected areas to monitor situatio ..

DC visits flood affected areas to monitor situation

29 minutes ago
 Two robbers held

Two robbers held

29 minutes ago
IIU establishes international office for foreign f ..

IIU establishes international office for foreign faculty members, students

30 minutes ago
 Three notorious dacoit gangs busted, 13 arrested

Three notorious dacoit gangs busted, 13 arrested

30 minutes ago
 New Thai PM takes office, vows four years of chang ..

New Thai PM takes office, vows four years of change

36 minutes ago
 Mobile phone lifter busted

Mobile phone lifter busted

36 minutes ago
 23 flood relief camps set up in Bahawalpur

23 flood relief camps set up in Bahawalpur

36 minutes ago
 Security forces kill active terrorist in Ladha fir ..

Security forces kill active terrorist in Ladha fire exchange

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan