Chairperson HR Sindh Iqbal Ahmed Detho injured in accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Chairperson Human Rights Sindh, Iqbal Ahmed Detho was seriously injured when his car met an accident near Nawabshah on Wednesday.

The chairperson was coming to Nawabshah to attend a seminar organized on the Hindu Marriage Act and was also scheduled to visit the District Jail Women and Child Protection Cell, Darul Aman, and other departments as well.

He was also scheduled to visit Sanghar District Jail and different temples and to attend an open katchehry also.

Earlier, the chairperson met with an accident when his car reached Bakhar Jamali. He was immediately shifted to Peoples Medical Hospital where his fractured leg was plastered. Doctors have declared the health of the chairperson satisfactory. Officials of the police department and district administration arrived at the hospital and visited the chairperson.