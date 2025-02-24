Open Menu

Chairperson Inspects Police Station

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 08:01 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Chairperson of the Punjab Chief Minister's Inspection, Surveillance, and Monitoring Directorate, Brigadier (R) Babar Alauddin, paid a surprise visit to Sadar Dunyapur police station.

During the visit, Brigadier (R) Babar Alauddin inspected various cells of the police station and interacted with the detainees to gather information about the nature of their cases. He also reviewed the attendance of the detainees and examined their record in the presence of the station in-charge.

The Chairperson issued instructions to the station in-charge regarding the maintenance of cleanliness and the provision of essential facilities at the police station.

Speaking on the occasion, Brigadier (R) Babar Alauddin emphasized that ensuring access to justice for both complainants and accused was a fundamental right that couldn't be compromised.

He directed the police personnel to adopt polite behavior towards citizens visiting the police station.

He stated that addressing public complaints regarding police stations and against accused was top priority across the province.

He highlighted the pivotal role of the police in crime prevention through the prompt arrest of offenders.

Brigadier (R) Babar Alauddin reiterated that, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the performance of all government departments was being closely monitored throughout the province.

