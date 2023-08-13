Open Menu

Chairperson Justajoo Foundation Felicitates Nation On 76th Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Chairperson Justajoo Foundation felicitates nation on 76th Independence day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The Chairperson of Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza has felicitated the nation on the 76th Independence Day being celebrated on 14 August.

In her message on Independence Day, She said that Independence Day was a significant day for the entire nation which reminds us untiring efforts of our forefathers who struggled for decades to create a separate homeland and inspired us to work together for a brighter future.

