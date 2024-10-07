Chairperson Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich Foundation meets Commerce Minister

Open Menu

Published October 07, 2024

Chairperson Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich called on Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan in his office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Chairperson Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich called on Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan in his office.

On this occasion, Sadaf Raza Waraich apprised the Minister about the social activities being carried out by her social platform for the welfare of destitute and marginal segments of life.

She said that Pakistani Women are very hard working and proving their potential in every spheres of life.

Sadaf said that in Hyderabad a large number of Women are attached with different kinds of business including bangle manufacturing, Embroidery, Ajrak and traditional fields.

She said that our Foundation was making every effort for the development of Hyderabad city, Justajoo Foundation will play its role in helping the poor in every way.

Sadaf Raza further said that work of our foundation is to bring improvement in the field of health and education

Federal Minister Jam Kamal Khan assured her to visit Hyderabad soon.

Later, Sadaf Raza Waraich presented Sindhi Ajrak and topi to Jam Kamal Khan.

More Stories From Pakistan