- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Chairperson Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich Foundation meets Commerce Minister
Chairperson Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich Foundation Meets Commerce Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 11:13 PM
Chairperson Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich called on Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan in his office
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Chairperson Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich called on Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan in his office.
On this occasion, Sadaf Raza Waraich apprised the Minister about the social activities being carried out by her social platform for the welfare of destitute and marginal segments of life.
She said that Pakistani Women are very hard working and proving their potential in every spheres of life.
Sadaf said that in Hyderabad a large number of Women are attached with different kinds of business including bangle manufacturing, Embroidery, Ajrak and traditional fields.
She said that our Foundation was making every effort for the development of Hyderabad city, Justajoo Foundation will play its role in helping the poor in every way.
Sadaf Raza further said that work of our foundation is to bring improvement in the field of health and education
Federal Minister Jam Kamal Khan assured her to visit Hyderabad soon.
Later, Sadaf Raza Waraich presented Sindhi Ajrak and topi to Jam Kamal Khan.
Recent Stories
Naeem calls for Islamic summit on Palestine issue
Youm-e-Mustafa (SAW) to be held at KU on Oct 8
UN slams terror attack near Karachi airport, killing two Chinese natinals
IGP meets police employees, their families, issues relief orders
DC revises price list of essential commodities
President Asif Ali Zardari calls for focusing on constructing climate-resilient ..
AJK Govt launches 3Bln rupee of housing project for Kashmiri migrant families
8 absconders involved in heinous crime held
Court issues arrest warrants against Gandapur
JUI-F announces new executive committee for KP
PTI trying to create hurdles to stop economic progress in the country: Musadiq
DC vows to address citizens' concerns under open door policy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naeem calls for Islamic summit on Palestine issue2 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Mustafa (SAW) to be held at KU on Oct 82 minutes ago
-
IGP meets police employees, their families, issues relief orders28 minutes ago
-
DC revises price list of essential commodities28 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari calls for focusing on constructing climate-resilient infrastructure28 minutes ago
-
8 absconders involved in heinous crime held39 minutes ago
-
Court issues arrest warrants against Gandapur51 minutes ago
-
JUI-F announces new executive committee for KP52 minutes ago
-
PTI trying to create hurdles to stop economic progress in the country: Musadiq43 minutes ago
-
DC vows to address citizens' concerns under open door policy43 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief urges unified Muslim strategy against Israeli aggression43 minutes ago
-
KP Speaker issues production orders of two MPAs, six resolutions passed43 minutes ago