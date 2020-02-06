Chairperson KP body seeks report over appointments in health deptt

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee for Health Dr Sumaira Shams Thursday sought a report from provincial health department on appointments on various posts.

Presiding over the committee meeting here, she warned health department to review the appointments process and if any irregularity was found the relevant officials would be held responsible.

Earlier, the member of the committee MPA Hamayun Khan pointed out that Timargara health department advertised 30 posts while appointed 53 persons, adding that similarly, 20 persons were appointed in Nowshera Medical college without following criteria.

The chairperson directed the health department to present report on all appointments in next committee meeting.

She said the committee was working to bring transparency in health departments and hoped the department would cooperate with the body in this regard.

The meeting was attended by MPA Hayamun Khan, Liquat Khan, Sahibzada Sanaullah, Idress Khan and Dr Asia and officials of health department.