Chairperson Library Science Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Participates In Online Webinar

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 09:23 PM

Chairperson Library Science Islamia University of Bahawalpur participates in online webinar

Academic activities are going on in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob as faculty and students are continuously engaged in teaching and research

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Academic activities are going on in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob as faculty and students are continuously engaged in teaching and research. Faculty members besides imparting education through online classes are participating in national and international seminars and workshops during the COVID 19 pandemic.

Chairperson Department of library and Information Science Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti represented the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in an International Webinar on "Role of libraries COVID-19 Pandemic", organized by Pakistan Librarians Working Group. She delivered a speech on "How Information Professionals Respond to COVID-19 Pandemic". She emphasized that information professionals should play proactive roles during the lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic by promoting health information literacy and public health awareness by disseminating information relating to preventive measures.

Information professionals provide research support services to academia, research groups by circulating the latest information and resources to support research related to COVID-19 pandemic.� She discussed some important sources channels such as mobile apps, social media trolling, video-based lectures, electronic resources and artificial intelligence-based chatbots to educate people about preventive measures against this contagious disease. In her speech, she stressed upon the need to stop misinformation and disinformation that has taken over social media and putting public health at risk. Some credible sources of information relating to COVID-19 pandemic were discussed.

