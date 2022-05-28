Chairperson, MD PTV condole demise of senior officer of PTV

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Television Chairperson Shahera Shahid and Managing Director Syed Mubashir Tauqeer Shah on Saturday expressed their grief over the demise of Raja Mustafa, the Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Television.

In a condolence message they said that his long association and professional services with the national Television will always be remembered.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.