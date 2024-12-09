Chairperson NAVTTC commends NSU for trans-formative role in skills education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Chairperson of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Ms Gulmina Bilal Ahmad, on Monday lauded the National Skills University Islamabad (NSU) and its sub-campus, Sarmad Tanveer Campus Muridke, for contributing to advancing skills education.

Speaking as the chief guest at the skills certificates distribution ceremony, Ms Ahmad praised the institutions for their remarkable contributions to developing a skilled workforce and finding opportunities nationally and internationally, said a press release.

“NSU and its sub-campus in Muridke have emerged as leading institutions in skills education,” Ms Ahmad stated. “I am delighted to hear the success stories of boys and girls receiving their certificates today. All credit goes to the leadership and the dedicated teams working tirelessly to ensure these institutions are transformative platforms for human resource development.”

The ceremony marked the culmination of intensive skills-based training programs, with 151 students completing short courses. Of these, 43 students received certifications through NSU’s self-support initiative, while NAVTTC sponsored 108 students.

The programs spanned diverse fields, including e-commerce for online business management, fashion design, and dressmaking for the textile industry, beautician training for personal care services, domestic and industrial electrical work for the construction and maintenance sectors, mobile phone repair for the technology industry, and UPS and solar PV system maintenance for the renewable energy sector.

Highlighting the impact of these initiatives, Ms Ahmad noted that many NSU-Sarmad Tanveer Campus Muridke graduates have already secured employment.

“It is heartening to learn that these students are not only contributing to Pakistan’s economy but also excelling abroad in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Muscat, and Abu Dhabi,” she remarked.

The NAVTTC chairperson praised the leadership of NSU, specifically Founding Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Mukhtar and Acting Campus Director Dr Bilawal Rehman, for their unwavering commitment to skills education. “The success of these institutions is a testament to their dedication, hard work, and passion,” she said. “The trainers who equipped these students with the skills to compete in local and global job markets also deserve commendation for their invaluable contribution.”

Ms Ahmad interacted with students and their families during her keynote address, further underscoring the transformative power of skills education in enhancing livelihoods and fostering socio-economic progress. She emphasized NAVTTC’s continued support for initiatives like those led by NSU, reiterating her commitment to scaling such programs to benefit even more communities across Pakistan.

The ceremony concluded with a shared sense of achievement and optimism for the future, as the graduates’ success stories highlighted the tangible benefits of an impressive skills education framework.

The National Skills University Islamabad and its Muridke sub-campus are exemplary models of innovation, dedication, and the boundless potential of human capital development.