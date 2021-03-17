(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairperson National Child Rights Commission (NCRC), Afshan Tehsin on Wednesday called on Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and appreciated efforts of provincial government to protect rights of children.

She also appreciated provincial government for making record legislation to protect rights of children and women and to create mass awareness among people in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Speaker said the provincial legislature had constituted special committees and completed the difficult task of compiling recommendations to eliminate chances child abuse in the society.

He said recommendations being proposed in existing rules had also been send to law department aimed to removal of loopholes. The proposedamendments would be tabled in next cabinet meeting.

Mushtaq Ghani also directed law department to draft the rules so that it could be presented in cabinet meeting for necessary deliberation. Members Provincial Assembly Ayesha Bano and Ayesha Naeem were also present on the occasion.