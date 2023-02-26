Chairperson NCRC demands fair trail of Barkhan incident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Chairperson National Commission for the Rights of Child (NCRC) Afshan Tehseen on Sunday strongly condemned the incident of Barkhan and demanded its fair trail.

On her Twitter handle, she strongly condemned the Barkhan tragedy and said that the Commission would never compromise on the dignity of women and children.

She demanded for conducting a fair trial without any pressure to bring the criminals involved in the murder of the woman and her children to justice.