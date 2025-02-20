Chairperson NCRC discuss child health, welfare issues with KP health advisor

Chairperson of National Commission on Rights of Child (NCRC), Ayesha Raza Farooq here Thursday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Advisor, Ihtesham Ali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Chairperson of National Commission on Rights of Child (NCRC), Ayesha Raza Farooq here Thursday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Advisor, Ihtesham Ali.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Health (Polio) Abdul Basit, Additional Secretary Health Manzoor Afridi, Director EPI Dr. Asghar Khan, Director MCH Dr. Khizar Hayat, NCRC KP Member Nadia Bibi and Program Officer Maham Afridi.

During the meeting, discussions were held on key child health concerns including birth registration, availability of medicines in Kurram, vaccination efforts in southern districts and enhancing outreach campaigns under Big Catch-Up initiative.

The health advisor briefed the chairperson on the healthcare situation in Kurram and the ongoing efforts to ensure the availability of essential medicines. He also shared insights on achievements of Big Catch-Up campaign and progress made in vaccination programs.

Chairperson NCRC, presented recommendations for improving birth registration including formal approval of birth registration rules. She proposed validation of a health-integrated and data-interoperable model to streamline registration process.

He also clarified misinformation circulating on social media and highlighted government's initiatives to ensure medical supplies.

He also emphasized the need for strategic changes in vaccination efforts particularly in the southern districts. He stressed the necessity of a strategic overhaul in the polio program to enhance its effectiveness.

Expressing gratitude to Ayesha Raza Farooq and her team for their commitment to child welfare in KP, CM advisor assured full cooperation from his office in strengthening departmental collaboration with NCRC to safeguard and promote children's rights in the province.