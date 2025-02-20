Open Menu

Chairperson NCRC Discuss Child Health, Welfare Issues With KP Health Advisor

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 11:02 PM

Chairperson NCRC discuss child health, welfare issues with KP health advisor

Chairperson of National Commission on Rights of Child (NCRC), Ayesha Raza Farooq here Thursday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Advisor, Ihtesham Ali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Chairperson of National Commission on Rights of Child (NCRC), Ayesha Raza Farooq here Thursday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Advisor, Ihtesham Ali.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Health (Polio) Abdul Basit, Additional Secretary Health Manzoor Afridi, Director EPI Dr. Asghar Khan, Director MCH Dr. Khizar Hayat, NCRC KP Member Nadia Bibi and Program Officer Maham Afridi.

During the meeting, discussions were held on key child health concerns including birth registration, availability of medicines in Kurram, vaccination efforts in southern districts and enhancing outreach campaigns under Big Catch-Up initiative.

The health advisor briefed the chairperson on the healthcare situation in Kurram and the ongoing efforts to ensure the availability of essential medicines. He also shared insights on achievements of Big Catch-Up campaign and progress made in vaccination programs.

Chairperson NCRC, presented recommendations for improving birth registration including formal approval of birth registration rules. She proposed validation of a health-integrated and data-interoperable model to streamline registration process.

He also clarified misinformation circulating on social media and highlighted government's initiatives to ensure medical supplies.

He also emphasized the need for strategic changes in vaccination efforts particularly in the southern districts. He stressed the necessity of a strategic overhaul in the polio program to enhance its effectiveness.

Expressing gratitude to Ayesha Raza Farooq and her team for their commitment to child welfare in KP, CM advisor assured full cooperation from his office in strengthening departmental collaboration with NCRC to safeguard and promote children's rights in the province.

Recent Stories

500 Dirham Note awarded 'Best New Banknote Issue' ..

500 Dirham Note awarded 'Best New Banknote Issue' for 2025 in Europe, Middle Eas ..

5 minutes ago
 Scotland star Russell fit to face England in Six N ..

Scotland star Russell fit to face England in Six Nations

5 minutes ago
 IDEX 2025: Robotic vehicles take centre stage

IDEX 2025: Robotic vehicles take centre stage

20 minutes ago
 13th Step Dubai opens at Internet City

13th Step Dubai opens at Internet City

35 minutes ago
 ATC adjourns hearing of 9 May case

ATC adjourns hearing of 9 May case

9 minutes ago
 Swiss acknowledge 'crime against humanity' against ..

Swiss acknowledge 'crime against humanity' against itinerant groups

10 minutes ago
RDA removes encroachments from Saidpur Road

RDA removes encroachments from Saidpur Road

10 minutes ago
 Stocks in the red as investors worry about growth ..

Stocks in the red as investors worry about growth and inflation

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner Kohat visit to schools, hospitals und ..

Commissioner Kohat visit to schools, hospitals under 'Awami Agenda'

10 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive in Karachi's high-risk UCs from F ..

Anti-polio drive in Karachi's high-risk UCs from Feb 22

10 minutes ago
 IDEX 2025: Rabdan Academy, INTERPOL sign agreement ..

IDEX 2025: Rabdan Academy, INTERPOL sign agreement to strengthen cooperation in ..

50 minutes ago
 Alpha Data IPO opens February 20-25; share price A ..

Alpha Data IPO opens February 20-25; share price AED1.45-1.50

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan