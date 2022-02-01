UrduPoint.com

Chairperson NCRC Participates In First Meeting NCC

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Children (NCRC) Afshan Tehseen on Tuesday participated in first meeting of the National Committee on Children (NCC).

The committee was established by Federal Ombudsman Office aiming at to ensure protection of child rights, which is a great initiative.

The committee would be comprised of various child rights experts from all segments including parliamentarians, judiciary, law enforcing agencies and Civil society.

A working group of the Committee meets prior to each Committee session for a preliminary examination of reports received from different parties, and to prepare the Committee's discussions with the representatives of reporting areas.

