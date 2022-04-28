Chairperson NCSW call on Riaz Pirzada

Chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), Nilofar Bkhtiar here on Thursday called on Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada in his office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), Nilofar Bkhtiar here on Thursday called on Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada in his office .

She congratulated him on assuming charge in the ministry,said in a press release issued here.