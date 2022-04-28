UrduPoint.com

Chairperson NCSW Call On Riaz Pirzada

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 03:58 PM

Chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), Nilofar Bkhtiar here on Thursday called on Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada in his office

She congratulated him on assuming charge in the ministry,said in a press release issued here.

