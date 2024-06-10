Chairperson NCSW Holds Meeting With Speaker GB
Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 11:23 PM
Chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), Nilofar Bakhtiar held a meeting with the Speaker G-B Nazir Ahmed Advocate and Deputy Speaker Sadia Danish at the Gilgit-Baltistan assembly secretariat on Monday
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), Nilofar Bakhtiar held a meeting with the Speaker G-B Nazir Ahmed Advocate and Deputy Speaker Sadia Danish at the Gilgit-Baltistan assembly secretariat on Monday.
Advisor on Social Welfare & Women Development Dilshad Bano and member G-B Assembly Rani Sanam Faryad also participated in the meeting.
The meeting focused on issues related to gender equality, women's empowerment, and the role of the GB Assembly in promoting gender-sensitive legislation and policies.
The Chairperson appreciated the assembly's efforts in promoting gender equality and highlighted areas requiring further attention.
During the meeting, the chairperson also visited the session hall of the legislature and newly established Conference Room for the Women's Parliamentary Caucus, a dedicated space for women lawmakers to discuss and deliberate on gender-related issues.
The Speaker and Deputy Speaker reiterated their commitment to gender equality and assured the Chairperson of their support in addressing the challenges faced by women segment of society in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Recent Stories
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP
Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange
Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister
5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions44 seconds ago
-
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui46 seconds ago
-
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri of Balochistan Aw ..48 seconds ago
-
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani32 minutes ago
-
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar33 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP36 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister36 minutes ago
-
5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident36 minutes ago
-
Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts normal operation in Chaman36 minutes ago
-
PM invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan's tourism sector34 minutes ago
-
PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at political gains: Asif36 minutes ago
-
Police shoot, injure 6 suspects in 5 separate encounters41 minutes ago