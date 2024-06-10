Open Menu

Chairperson NCSW Holds Meeting With Speaker GB

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 11:23 PM

Chairperson NCSW holds meeting with speaker GB

Chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), Nilofar Bakhtiar held a meeting with the Speaker G-B Nazir Ahmed Advocate and Deputy Speaker Sadia Danish at the Gilgit-Baltistan assembly secretariat on Monday

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), Nilofar Bakhtiar held a meeting with the Speaker G-B Nazir Ahmed Advocate and Deputy Speaker Sadia Danish at the Gilgit-Baltistan assembly secretariat on Monday.

Advisor on Social Welfare & Women Development Dilshad Bano and member G-B Assembly Rani Sanam Faryad also participated in the meeting.

The meeting focused on issues related to gender equality, women's empowerment, and the role of the GB Assembly in promoting gender-sensitive legislation and policies.

The Chairperson appreciated the assembly's efforts in promoting gender equality and highlighted areas requiring further attention.

During the meeting, the chairperson also visited the session hall of the legislature and newly established Conference Room for the Women's Parliamentary Caucus, a dedicated space for women lawmakers to discuss and deliberate on gender-related issues.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker reiterated their commitment to gender equality and assured the Chairperson of their support in addressing the challenges faced by women segment of society in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Related Topics

Assembly Women

Recent Stories

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

19 seconds ago
 Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

44 seconds ago
 Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

46 seconds ago
 Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to econo ..

Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..

48 seconds ago
 Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

32 minutes ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

34 minutes ago
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

34 minutes ago
 Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul in ..

Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar

33 minutes ago
 Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person fo ..

Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP

36 minutes ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansa ..

Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange

34 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as ..

Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister

36 minutes ago
 5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident

5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan