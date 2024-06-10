Chairperson NCSW holds meeting with speaker GB

Chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), Nilofar Bakhtiar held a meeting with the Speaker G-B Nazir Ahmed Advocate and Deputy Speaker Sadia Danish at the Gilgit-Baltistan assembly secretariat on Monday

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), Nilofar Bakhtiar held a meeting with the Speaker G-B Nazir Ahmed Advocate and Deputy Speaker Sadia Danish at the Gilgit-Baltistan assembly secretariat on Monday.

Advisor on Social Welfare & Women Development Dilshad Bano and member G-B Assembly Rani Sanam Faryad also participated in the meeting.

The meeting focused on issues related to gender equality, women's empowerment, and the role of the GB Assembly in promoting gender-sensitive legislation and policies.

The Chairperson appreciated the assembly's efforts in promoting gender equality and highlighted areas requiring further attention.

During the meeting, the chairperson also visited the session hall of the legislature and newly established Conference Room for the Women's Parliamentary Caucus, a dedicated space for women lawmakers to discuss and deliberate on gender-related issues.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker reiterated their commitment to gender equality and assured the Chairperson of their support in addressing the challenges faced by women segment of society in Gilgit-Baltistan.