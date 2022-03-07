Chairperson NCSW Nilofar Bakhtiar condemns killing of infant girl

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women( NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar Monday condemned the killing of 7-days old girl by her father in Mianwali.

In a shocking news today, a fanatic father in Mianwali city brutally shot and murdered his 7 days old newborn baby girl because he wanted a boy, said a press release issued here.

Chairperson NCSW Nilofar Bakhtiar strongly condemned the incident and expressed her deepest condolences to the family.

On the occasion, Nilofar Bakhtiar said, "I am in a complete shock that such individuals still exist amongst us. NCSW will go to every length to get this barbaric man arrested. We are in contact with DPO Mianwali and will provide every support for the arrest of the man."Nilofar further reiterated that human rights, especially women rights need to be safeguarded in our country.