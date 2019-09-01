Chairperson of BISP Dr. Sania Nishtar calls on Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinazai on Sunday said sincere measures would be taken to eradicate poverty and ignorance for ensuring durable development as bringing prosperity in the country.

He expressed these views while talking to Benazir Income Support programme's Chairperson Dr. Sania Nishtar called on him at Governor House, said press release issued here.

Governor said poor and deserved people including women would transparently be supported in financially under Ehsas Programme, so that they could be able to start their own business for their livelihood in the area.

He said steps need to reach beneficial of Ehsas Programme to poor and deserved people at their doorstep in respective area of province, despite, comprehensive campaign to be launched regarding BISP importance among citizens, aiming to ensuring helping of those people who were poor including women in the areas.

He also urged the stakeholders, public leaders and media persons to indicate those families who were deserved for supporting in the areas under Ehsas Programme.

Federal Secretary Ehsas Progamme Shahista Suhail was also present on the occasion.