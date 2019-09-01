UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairperson Of BISP Dr. Sania Nishtar Calls On Governor Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 09:50 PM

Chairperson of BISP Dr. Sania Nishtar calls on Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinazai on Sunday said sincere measures would be taken to eradicate poverty and ignorance for ensuring durable development as bringing prosperity in the country.

He expressed these views while talking to Benazir Income Support programme's Chairperson Dr. Sania Nishtar called on him at Governor House, said press release issued here.

Governor said poor and deserved people including women would transparently be supported in financially under Ehsas Programme, so that they could be able to start their own business for their livelihood in the area.

He said steps need to reach beneficial of Ehsas Programme to poor and deserved people at their doorstep in respective area of province, despite, comprehensive campaign to be launched regarding BISP importance among citizens, aiming to ensuring helping of those people who were poor including women in the areas.

He also urged the stakeholders, public leaders and media persons to indicate those families who were deserved for supporting in the areas under Ehsas Programme.

Federal Secretary Ehsas Progamme Shahista Suhail was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Balochistan Governor Business Poor Amanullah Khan Women Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Cultural Foundation’s all-new theatre to open 4t ..

53 minutes ago

3rd ‘Aqdar World Summit’ concludes in Moscow

1 hour ago

NMC ‘completely committed’ to implement UAE le ..

1 hour ago

For first time, DGCX trades over 3 million contrac ..

1 hour ago

Success of parliamentary process is based on coope ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Estonian Am ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.