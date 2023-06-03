UrduPoint.com

Chairperson Of Turkish Firm Limak Holding Meets PM Shehbaz Sharif In Ankara: Marriyum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Chairperson of Turkish firm Limak Holding meets PM Shehbaz Sharif in Ankara: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that Chairperson of the board of Turkish firm Limak Holding Ebru Ozdmeir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Ankara to explore available opportunities in the construction, infrastructure and energy sectors.

In a tweet, the minister said, "Ms Ozdemeir will be coming to Pakistan with a delegation soon to directly interact with the relevant stakeholders and finalise the joint ventures to contribute to expanding trade and investment between Pakistan and Turkiye.

" Marriyum said that Ebru Ozdmeir also shared the details of the unique and inspiring project Global Engineer Girls, an international philanthropic initiative to inspire the next generation of female engineers and provide girls and women with education, mentorship and career opportunities.

She said that the initiative, in Pakistan, would educate and enable girls and women to gain experience and pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology Education Maryam Aurangzeb Ankara Women

Recent Stories

Dar vows to collectively steer country out of econ ..

Dar vows to collectively steer country out of economic crises

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in nat ..

Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in natural gas prices

21 minutes ago
 Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses ..

Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses against May 9 miscreants

58 minutes ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Emirates Natu ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Emirates Nature-WWF launch COP28 Youth Clim ..

58 minutes ago
 DEWA extended 64 kilometres of water transmission ..

DEWA extended 64 kilometres of water transmission pipelines in 2022

1 hour ago
 Tragic Train Accident in Odisha, India: Death Toll ..

Tragic Train Accident in Odisha, India: Death Toll Rises to 280

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.