UrduPoint.com

Chairperson Panahgah Welfare Board Reviews Arrangements At Shelter Home Mardan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:34 PM

Chairperson Panahgah Welfare Board reviews arrangements at shelter home Mardan

Chairperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Panahgah Welfare Board, Neelam Toru Tuesday paid a surprise visit to shelter home Mardan and inspected arrangements and other facilities being provided to needy persons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Panahgah Welfare Board, Neelam Toru Tuesday paid a surprise visit to shelter home Mardan and inspected arrangements and other facilities being provided to needy persons.

On the occasion, she talked with people staying at Panahgah about quality of food and other facilities being provided.

She also rejected media reports about closure of shelter home in Peshawar and said Panahgah at pajjagi road is model panahgah with best facilities including pick and drop service for destitute and night stay for families.

She said establishment of the Panahgah Welfare board is good decision of the government to streamline affairs of Panahgah.

The purpose of visit was to ensure provisions of quality facilities at shelter home.

The administration of the Panahgah informed her about number of people getting two time meals and those registered for the night stay.

She said the provincial government is aware of the poor people's problems and was working on a comprehensive plan to provide relief to less previliged class as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan�.

She appreciated the administration of Panahgah over its good performance and cleanliness of shelter home.

Related Topics

Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Visit Road Mardan Neelam Media Government Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling C ..

Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling Challenge presented by DP World

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Dar ..

Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Darfur delegation

18 minutes ago
 UAE President issues federal decree appointing Ham ..

UAE President issues federal decree appointing Hamed Khamis Al Kaabi as Director ..

25 minutes ago
 Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

35 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi’s ASPIRE launches US$3 million-plus MB ..

Abu Dhabi’s ASPIRE launches US$3 million-plus MBZIRC Maritime Grand Challenge

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Executive Council approves 3rd batch of la ..

Sharjah Executive Council approves 3rd batch of land grants beneficiaries

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.