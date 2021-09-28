Chairperson Panahgah Welfare Board reviews arrangements at shelter home Mardan

Chairperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Panahgah Welfare Board, Neelam Toru Tuesday paid a surprise visit to shelter home Mardan and inspected arrangements and other facilities being provided to needy persons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Panahgah Welfare Board, Neelam Toru Tuesday paid a surprise visit to shelter home Mardan and inspected arrangements and other facilities being provided to needy persons.

On the occasion, she talked with people staying at Panahgah about quality of food and other facilities being provided.

She also rejected media reports about closure of shelter home in Peshawar and said Panahgah at pajjagi road is model panahgah with best facilities including pick and drop service for destitute and night stay for families.

She said establishment of the Panahgah Welfare board is good decision of the government to streamline affairs of Panahgah.

The purpose of visit was to ensure provisions of quality facilities at shelter home.

The administration of the Panahgah informed her about number of people getting two time meals and those registered for the night stay.

She said the provincial government is aware of the poor people's problems and was working on a comprehensive plan to provide relief to less previliged class as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan�.

She appreciated the administration of Panahgah over its good performance and cleanliness of shelter home.