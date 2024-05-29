Chairperson PBTE Assures Transparency In Board Examinations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 11:45 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Chairperson of the Punjab Board of Technical education, Sahabzadi Wasima Umar Wednesday stated that transparency in examinations will be ensured.
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Provincial Minister for Industries Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, and Secretary of Industries Ehsan Bhutta have issued clear directives to ensure fair and transparent examinations under the Punjab Board of Technical Education, and no negligence in this matter will be tolerated, she said.
Wasima Umar expressed these views during a surprise visit to examination centers at Government Gordon College and Islamia Higher Secondary school No. 1 in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. Controller of Examinations, Professor Munawar Hussain, was also present along with Chairperson, PBTE during the surprise visit.
According to details, the chairperson expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the board to ensure a transparent examination system. Considering the weather conditions, she issued instructions to provide all necessary facilities to the students.
The Controller of Examinations informed the chairperson that the first annual examinations for the Diploma of Associate Engineer, Diploma in Commerce, and Diploma in Hotel Operations, Matric Tech, and Matric Vocational would be held from May 23 to June 26, not only in the Punjab province but also in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Wasima Umar emphasized that all possible measures should be taken to conduct peaceful and transparent examinations.
The chairperson further inquired of the Superintendent about any problems regarding the conduct of examinations. The superintendent stated that the remuneration had been enhanced by the board recently, but the increase was insufficient.
He also informed the chairperson that the appointment of clerks has been stopped by the board. In this regard, the
chairperson asked the Controller of Examinations to revisit the Board's decisions regarding the enhancement of remuneration and the stoppage of clerk appointments in examination.
