Chairperson PEIRA lauds private schools' children for helping flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The selfless spirit of Pakistani children as well as adults for the rehabilitation of people affected by the devastating floods in Pakistan is remarkable, said Chairperson Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) Dr Zia Batool.

She said that the children of the private schools have set up their camps outside the schools to collect amount for the flood affectees.

She was talking to the students of Dar e Arqam School G-7 Markaz Islamabad who handed over the collected money to her for relief camp established for the flood victims.

This aid money was collected by the students by organizing a relief camp outside their school.

Chairperson PEIRA Zia Batool appreciated the efforts of the students and encouraged them.

She offered tea to these children and said that Pakistani children's spirit of self-sacrifice is the highest in the world.

This spirit of helping our countrymen is the capital of our nation, she lauded.

She said that the private educational institutions are trying hard to help the flood victims.

The relief materials and cash are being collected and distributed to the needy in a regular and organized manner, she told.