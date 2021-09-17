Chairperson PEIRA presents first ever annual report 2020-2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairperson, Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority Ms Zia Batool Thursday presents "First Annual Progress Report" of ICT-PEIRA for Year 2020-2021 According to a press release, ICT-PEIRA has published its first-ever Annual Progress Report for the year 2020-2021 in accordance with Section 18(3) of ICT-PEIRA Act, 2013.

None of the Annual Progress Report could be published since establishment of ICT-PEIRA therefore, this report is considered as first-ever Annual Progress Report of ICT-PEIRA.

The report illustrates ICT-PEIRA's mandate and recent developments, while covering the previous situation and major challenges faced.

The report highlights measures taken for quality provisions in private sector schooling, improvement of service delivery (swift and smooth registration process for PEIS), shift to Qualitative Reporting System and introduction of online services.

The report also reflects on initiation of programs for determination, maintenance and improvement of educational standards in ICT, while partnering in achievement of global commitments i.e. Sustainable Development Goals 2030, through programs such as Continuous Professional Development, and identification covering of policy gaps.

The Annual Report 2020-2021 of ICT-PEIRA reflects on inatives taken during year 2020-2021 under visionary leadership of Federal education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and kind guidance and support of Federal Education Secretary Ms. Farah Hamid Khan to achieve these milestones.