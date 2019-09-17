UrduPoint.com
CHAIRPERSON PUNJAB WOMEN PROTECTION AUTHORITY MEETS NAILA BIBI AT PIMH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 04:12 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th September, 2019) Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Ms Kaniz Fatima Chadhar visited Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH) last day.She met Naila Bibi of Hafizabad and inquired about her health.

The doctor on duty gave her all the information regarding health of Naila Bibi. Ms. Fatima said on the occasion that the Chief Minister Punjab, Mr. Usman Bazdar has issued special instructions to provide best health care facilities to Naila Bibi so that she would be able to return to normal life as soon as possible.

It may be recalled that two brothers in Hafizabad had kept their sister Nailah Bibi captive for the last ten years in a small room just to grab her portion of property.

Police raided the area on information of locals and recovered her last day. Naila Bibi's physical and mental condition was not good due to her long incarceration for that she was admitted to the Punjab Institute of Mental Health, Lahore for rehabilitation.

More Stories From Pakistan

