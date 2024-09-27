Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority Visits CPO Office
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 01:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Member Provincial Assembly and Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority, Hina Pervaiz Butt here on Friday visited City Police Office (CPO) Rawalpindi and met with the rape victims.
City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani, SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), and Divisional SPs were present on this occasion.
The Chairperson met with children and women, victims of rape reported in recent days, and their families.
Hina Pervaiz Butt said, “We are happy that FIRs were registered immediately in all the cases and the accused have been arrested.”
It is important to report harassment and rape incidents as if the victim reports a case then the accused could be arrested and sent behind bars, she added.
Hina Pervaiz Butt said that all these brave children and women deserve praise. Timely registration of cases and arrest of the accused is proof of a change in police culture, she said.
According to Punjab Chief Minister's vision, women and children are a red line and strict action in accordance with the law is being taken against the accused of such cases, the Chairperson said.
Hina Pervaiz Butt said that Police performance has improved with the arrival of educated officers and it is good to see women police officers doing excellent work.
The CPO, SSP Investigation and CTO briefed the chairperson on various projects.
