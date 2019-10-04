Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) visits women centres

Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Kaneez Fatima paid visit to the Industrial Centre, Women Protection Centre, Women Prison and Women Centre here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Kaneez Fatima paid visit to the Industrial Centre, Women Protection Centre, Women Prison and Women Centre here on Friday.

The social welfare department and prison authorities gave her briefing on activities of the departments and facilities being extended to inmates.

Later, talking to the media, she said the Punjab government was acting upon laws for women rights and giving them equal opportunities.

She said new courses to boost women's expertise in different fields of life were being started at Sanat Zar (industrial centre) in future.