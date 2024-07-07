Chairperson P&WB emphasizes critical need to address plight of street children

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Chairperson of the Protection and Welfare Bureau Sarah Ahmed on Sunday emphasized the critical need to address the plight of street children.

She highlighted the risks they face, such as exposure to drugs and crime, and stresses the importance of providing them with a safe environment and opportunities to avoid such dangers.

Sarah Ahmed also underscored that every child has a fundamental right to a dignified existence, which includes protection from abuse and exploitation.

She points out the damaging effects of mistreatment on children's cognitive development and self-esteem, calling for concerted efforts to safeguard their well-being and ensure they have the chance to thrive.