Chairperson reviews facilities being provided to destitute children at CPWB

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed Tuesday reviewed arrangements for the destitute children at the Child Protection Institute Rawalpindi.

She also visited all sections of the bureau and met the children besides cutting a cake with them.

The purpose of visit was to review the performance and discuss the CPWB problems. She also inspected the food particularly provided to the children.

Sarah said all facilities would be provided to children residing in the bureau. She said it was good to spend time with them.

Earlier, the district officer Rawalpindi briefed chairperson regarding the CPWB administrative matters.