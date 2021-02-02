UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairperson Reviews Facilities Being Provided To Destitute Children At CPWB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 09:08 PM

Chairperson reviews facilities being provided to destitute children at CPWB

Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed Tuesday reviewed arrangements for the destitute children at the Child Protection Institute Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed Tuesday reviewed arrangements for the destitute children at the Child Protection Institute Rawalpindi.

She also visited all sections of the bureau and met the children besides cutting a cake with them.

The purpose of visit was to review the performance and discuss the CPWB problems. She also inspected the food particularly provided to the children.

Sarah said all facilities would be provided to children residing in the bureau. She said it was good to spend time with them.

Earlier, the district officer Rawalpindi briefed chairperson regarding the CPWB administrative matters.

Related Topics

Visit Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Supreme Court issues notices to respondents over f ..

2 minutes ago

Making GB tourism hub PM's vision: Shibli

2 minutes ago

GB government makes preparations to observe Kashm ..

3 minutes ago

UN Report Claims Forced Labor, Torture Continue in ..

14 minutes ago

At Least 2 FBI Agents Die in Gunfire While Serving ..

14 minutes ago

Putin Speaks With President of Argentina - Kremlin

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.