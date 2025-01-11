Open Menu

Chairperson SHRC Visits District Jail, Woman Police Station Nawabshah

January 11, 2025

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Chairperson Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Iqbal Ahmed Detho on Friday visited the District Jail, Women Police Station and Darul Aman Nawab Shah along with Additional Commissioner-2 Syed Ammar Hussain and inspected the facilities being provided to inmates.

During visit of the District Jail, Chairperson SHRC while instructing the Jail Superintendent said that provision of food, health and other facilities to the prisoners should be ensured under the Jail Manual.

He said that sick or disabled prisoners should be shifted to the People's Medical Hospital for treatment. He said that the space in the District Jail is not adequate while the numbers of prisoners are more than the capacity here.

Chairperson said that SHRC would communicate with the Sindh government for the construction of a jail for additional space for prisoners.

He proposed a separate jail for women and children in Shaheed Benazirabad. Briefing the Chairperson, Jail Superintendent Ghulam Rasool Mashouri informed about the facilities provided to the prisoners in the jail under the Jail Manual.

Later, Chairperson Iqbal Ahmed Detho also visited the Women Police Station and Darul Aman. On this occasion, Deputy Director Women Development Naseem Hassan Mastoi informed the Chairperson about the facilities provided to women taking refuge at Darul Aman.

