Chairperson SHRC Visits District Jail, Woman Police Station Nawabshah
Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2025 | 12:20 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Chairperson Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Iqbal Ahmed Detho on Friday visited the District Jail, Women Police Station and Darul Aman Nawab Shah along with Additional Commissioner-2 Syed Ammar Hussain and inspected the facilities being provided to inmates.
During visit of the District Jail, Chairperson SHRC while instructing the Jail Superintendent said that provision of food, health and other facilities to the prisoners should be ensured under the Jail Manual.
He said that sick or disabled prisoners should be shifted to the People's Medical Hospital for treatment. He said that the space in the District Jail is not adequate while the numbers of prisoners are more than the capacity here.
Chairperson said that SHRC would communicate with the Sindh government for the construction of a jail for additional space for prisoners.
He proposed a separate jail for women and children in Shaheed Benazirabad. Briefing the Chairperson, Jail Superintendent Ghulam Rasool Mashouri informed about the facilities provided to the prisoners in the jail under the Jail Manual.
Later, Chairperson Iqbal Ahmed Detho also visited the Women Police Station and Darul Aman. On this occasion, Deputy Director Women Development Naseem Hassan Mastoi informed the Chairperson about the facilities provided to women taking refuge at Darul Aman.
APP/rzq /mwq
Recent Stories
Germany reports foot-and-mouth disease in water buffalo
Several Palestinians martyred; amputation cases surge in Gaza
Asian markets drift lower as US jobs data looms
UN weather agency confirms 2024 as hottest year on record at 1.55°C above pre-i ..
Faceless Customs Assessment System of FBR to provide relief to importers: Prime ..
Wind lull offers hope in Los Angeles fires
2 lose lives in accident on poor-conditioned highway in IIOJK
MQM-P MPAs complain about encroachment
US hikes reward for Maduro arrest after 'illegitimate' swearing-in
Govt striving to promote eco-friendly transport system: Provincial Minister for ..
UAF to hold workshop, exhibition on Industrial Hemp Value Chain from Jan 15
Encroachments removed from Madina Town
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairperson SHRC visits District jail, woman police station Nawabshah2 minutes ago
-
Global conference to highlight Islamic perspective on girls’ education: Dr. Khalid Maqbool2 minutes ago
-
Faceless Customs Assessment System of FBR to provide relief to importers: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sha ..47 minutes ago
-
DUHS, Usher & Zakat Dept sign MoU for healthcare facilities to poor people46 minutes ago
-
MQM-P MPAs complain about encroachment47 minutes ago
-
UAF to hold workshop, exhibition on Industrial Hemp Value Chain from Jan 151 hour ago
-
Encroachments removed from Madina Town1 hour ago
-
CM Maryam inaugurates Pak-Turk School, says Pak-Turk friendship to continue to prosper1 hour ago
-
Dialogue to focus on national issues, not leader-centric demands: Irfan Siddiqui1 hour ago
-
Continuing dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Advisor to Prime Minister on P ..2 hours ago
-
Kayani commends overseas Pakistanis for sending $3.1 billion in remittances, rejecting PTI’s appea ..1 hour ago
-
KP food authority raided water filtration plants to check quality1 hour ago