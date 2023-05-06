UrduPoint.com

Chairperson SHRC Visits Police Facilitation Center, Women Police Station

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Chairperson of Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Iqbal Ahmed Detho visited the Police Facilitation Centre and Women Police Station in Hyderabad on Saturday to assess the performance of the 2 facilities and to ensure that human rights are being upheld

During the visit to the facilitation centre, the officials briefed the SHRC about the facilitation centre's services, which include issuing Character Police Clearance certificates, registering foreigners, providing driving lessons and helping women who have experienced violence or harassment.

Detho asked the officials to connect various NGOs and other stakeholders with the facility in order to train their staff.

He also underlined the need of ensuring sustainability in the services of the centre.

During the visit to the Women's Police Station, the SHRC noticed the presence of a male officer at the entrance.

Detho suggested to the concerned police officer that in order to make women victims feel more comfortable, female staff should be deployed at the entrance.

Moreover, he also observed a shortage of furniture at the police station.

He also checked the observation home for the detained children at the women's police station.

