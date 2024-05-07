Chairperson Sindh Human Rights Commission visits juvenile, women jails

The Sindh Human Rights Commission's Chairperson Iqbal Detho on Tuesday inspected the Youthful offenders School and assessed the facility and its operations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Sindh Human Rights Commission's Chairperson Iqbal Detho on Tuesday inspected the Youthful offenders School and assessed the facility and its operations.

During the inspection, it was revealed that the school housed a total of 37 juvenile inmates from various districts of Sindh.

Recognizing the importance of providing appropriate care and rehabilitation to the juvenile offenders, Detho emphasized on the urgent need for the establishment of remand homes in all districts of Sindh.

He highlighted the significance of the remand homes in ensuring that juvenile offenders receive specialized support and intervention tailored to their age and circumstances.

The SHRC's Chairperson also referred several cases to the legal aid, underscoring the Commission's commitment to ensuring access to justice for all individuals, including juvenile inmates. Detho noted the presence of informal education facilities within the institute but he expressed concern over poor standards of those facilities.

He said it is necessary to recruit qualified personnel, including teachers for academic instructions, trainers for vocational training and a music teacher for recreational and therapeutic purposes.

Detho suggested to the school's authorities to collaborate with institutions such as the Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) and the Pakistan Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) to equip inmates with technical skills.

The Chairperson stressed the importance of accountability and oversight in the effective functioning of the institute while raising concerns about the lack of regular meetings of the oversight and monitoring committee. He stressed to ensure that those meetings occurred at least once in every three months.

Detho later proceeded to inspect the women's prison which he noted to be in relatively good condition with adequate facilities for housing and managing female inmates.

However, during the inspection, the chairman identified several cases of Under Trial Prisoners (UTPs) that required immediate legal attention. He said absence of a power back up like solar power system compounded the electricity issues faced by the inmates. Detho advised the prison authorities to install a solar power system to ensure uninterrupted electric supply in the prison.