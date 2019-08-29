UrduPoint.com
Chairperson Standing Committee For Interior Visits Juvenile Jail

Thu 29th August 2019

Chairperson Standing Committee for Interior visits Juvenile Jail

Spokesperson Punjab Government and Chairperson Standing Committee for Interior Musarrat Jamshed Cheema visited Juvenile and Borstal Jail Bahawalpur here today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Spokesperson Punjab Government and Chairperson Standing Committee for Interior Musarrat Jamshed Cheema visited Juvenile and Borstal Jail Bahawalpur here today.

She inspected the kitchen, barracks and hospital of the jail.

She talked to jail inmate children and asked them about their problems. She paid fine of 4 inmates who were in jail for petty crimes. Later, she planted a sapling in the lawn of the jail.

