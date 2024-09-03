Chairperson task force visited various markets

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Chairperson of the Chief Minister's Task Force on price Control Salma Butt visited various shops, markets, and business centers in Bahawalpur to review the prices of food items.

She inspected the model market, Imtiaz Mega Store, grain market, Latif Waseem General Store, the old vegetable market, and the DC counters. Salma Butt also inspected the tandoor at the hotel located at the bus station, checking the weight and quality of the tandoori bread. She also checked the model market's free bike home delivery service.

"Now, residents can obtain flour, meat, vegetables, and lentils, and other items through free home delivery while sitting at home", said Chairperson Task Force Salma Butt.

The vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was to provide relief to consumers, she stated. Providing quality goods at fixed rates was the top priority, for which all necessary measures were being implemented.

She instructed that Price control magistrates must ensure that essential items are sold at the designated prices in markets and bazaars. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Sana Ramchand, and relevant officials accompanied her.