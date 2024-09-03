Chairperson Task Force Visited Various Markets
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Chairperson of the Chief Minister's Task Force on price Control Salma Butt visited various shops, markets, and business centers in Bahawalpur to review the prices of food items.
She inspected the model market, Imtiaz Mega Store, grain market, Latif Waseem General Store, the old vegetable market, and the DC counters. Salma Butt also inspected the tandoor at the hotel located at the bus station, checking the weight and quality of the tandoori bread. She also checked the model market's free bike home delivery service.
"Now, residents can obtain flour, meat, vegetables, and lentils, and other items through free home delivery while sitting at home", said Chairperson Task Force Salma Butt.
The vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was to provide relief to consumers, she stated. Providing quality goods at fixed rates was the top priority, for which all necessary measures were being implemented.
She instructed that Price control magistrates must ensure that essential items are sold at the designated prices in markets and bazaars. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Sana Ramchand, and relevant officials accompanied her.
Recent Stories
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife
Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..
Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seized car, weapons
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Plan devised to bring barren land for cultivation under Green Pakistan Initiative: NA told7 seconds ago
-
Talented youth,' a valuable asset of country': CM11 seconds ago
-
CM puts provincial administration on high alert29 seconds ago
-
DC urges parents to get children enrolled for education35 seconds ago
-
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges7 minutes ago
-
UoS holds graduation ceremony:11 minutes ago
-
Two medical stores sealed,one arrested:20 minutes ago
-
RD of Provincial Ombudsman held Khuli Kachehri in Sanghar31 minutes ago
-
Four medical stores sealed over drug-related violations41 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 275,400 cusecs water50 minutes ago
-
NA passes resolution for provision of improved healthcare facilities50 minutes ago
-
Elected LG representatives announced sit-in in front of CM House50 minutes ago