Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus Visits Swat Dar-ul-Aman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sumaira Shams Friday visited Swat Dar-ul-Aman and inspected its newly completed building

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sumaira Shams Friday visited Swat Dar-ul-Aman and inspected its newly completed building.

Addressing the workers and staff members of Dar-ul-Aman, she said that all required facilities were being provided to the women living in Dar-ul-Aman.

Shams further stated, "We are morally bound to help out women keeping in view their importance and position in our existing social setup", adding that they (women) deserve equal rights and facilitation to lead a happy and contended life.

On the occasion, Dr. Sumaira was also briefed about the construction plan and facilities in the new building.

