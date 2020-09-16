UrduPoint.com
Chairpersons Appointed In MTI KTH

Dean Khyber Medical College, Professor, Dr. Mahmud Aurangzeb Wednesday issued appointment letters of chairpersons of basic medical science and clinical medical science in Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

According to Directorate of Media and Protocol, the newly appointed chairpersons included Prof. Dr. Mah Muneer Khan, Department of Surgery, prof. Dr. Jamila Mehnaz, Department of Gynecology, Prof. Dr. Amber Ashraf, Department of Medical Specialties, Prof. Dr. Hina Gul, Department of Radiology, Prof. Dr. Zahir Askar, Department of Orthopedic, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ishfaq Khattak, Department of Medicine, Prof.

Dr. Zakir Ullah, Department of ENT, Prof. Dr. Bashir Ahmad, Department of Psychiatry, Associate Prof. Dr, Tariq Waheed, Department of Surgical Specialties and Associate Prof. Dr. Sabahat Ameer, Department of Child Health.

Chairpersons of Basic Medical Sciences included Prof. Dr. Naila Hameed, Department of Physiology, Prof. Dr. Bushra Iftikhar, Department of Community Medicine, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Inayat, Department of Anatomy, Prof. Dr, Mubashir Ahmad Khan, Department of Biochemistry, Prof. Dr. Hakeem Khan, Department of Forensic Medicine and Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Marwat, Department of Pharmacology.

