UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairpersons Of Various Standing Committees Of Senate Notifies

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 06:50 PM

Chairpersons of various Standing Committees of Senate notifies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The legislators on Tuesday elected the Chairpersons of various Standing Committees of the Senate in the Parliament House.

Senator Talha Mahmood elected as the chairman of the Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla elected as the chairman of the Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Senator Mohsin Aziz elected as the chairman of the standing committee on Interior, Senator Zeeshan Khan Zada elected as the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Commerce, Senator Prince Ahmed Omer AhmedZai elected as the chairman of the standing committee on Communication, Senator Rubina Khalid elected as the chairperson of the standing committee on Maritime Affairs, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo elected as the standing committee on Rules of Procedures and Privileges and Senator Hidayat Ullah elected for the chairman of the standing Committee on Aviation, under Rule 184 (1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012.

Secretary Senate Muhammad Qasim Samad Khan along with other high officials participated in the elections.

The newly elected chairpersons of the committees thanked the members of the committee to show their confidence in them.

The members of the committee congratulated the newly elected chairpersons and assured their full support and co-operation in the smooth running of the affairs of the committees.

Related Topics

Senate Business Parliament Commerce

Recent Stories

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

23 minutes ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

53 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

1 hour ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

1 hour ago

U-19 cricket trials are underway

1 hour ago

97,163 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.