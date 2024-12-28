Open Menu

Chak Jhumra School Transformed Into Model Institution

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Chak Jhumra school transformed into model institution

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Government Higher Secondary School Chak Jhumra has been transformed into a model and exemplary educational institute across the tehsil by completing renovation of its classrooms and main hall.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chak Jhumra Shahid Bashir said here on Saturday that four classrooms and main hall of the school had been repaired and renovated with the help of local philanthropists to provide quality education to the youth of the area.

He said that the development project of Government Higher Secondary School Chak Jhumra was completed on a war-footing. “Now we were concentrating to improve healthcare facilities in the area”, he added.

